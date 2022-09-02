TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. TTEC also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.56-$0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTEC. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. 515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,360. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. TTEC has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 689.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

