Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $61.86 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The firm had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

