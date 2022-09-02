Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Takes $202,000 Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.20.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $65.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $166,372.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.