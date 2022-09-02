Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Buys 938 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,290,000 after buying an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 167,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 324,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPG. BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

