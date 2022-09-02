Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBOX. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($1.93).

LON EBOX traded up GBX 2.71 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 82.41 ($1.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,804. Tritax EuroBox has a fifty-two week low of GBX 79.30 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 120.60 ($1.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a current ratio of 12.70 and a quick ratio of 11.50. The company has a market cap of £348.38 million and a PE ratio of 325.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 89.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 96.07.

In other news, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 113,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 87 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £98,423.97 ($118,926.98). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £2,354.94 ($2,845.51).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

