Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $339.37

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 339.37 ($4.10) and traded as low as GBX 323.50 ($3.91). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 325 ($3.93), with a volume of 25,131 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market capitalization of £153.48 million and a PE ratio of 6,400.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 346.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 338.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Tristel’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tristel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.00%.

In other news, insider Paul Christopher Swinney sold 300,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 333 ($4.02), for a total value of £999,000 ($1,207,104.88).

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

