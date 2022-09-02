Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.25

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.
Trimedyne Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.
Trimedyne Company Profile
Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.
