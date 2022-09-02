Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.76 billion-$3.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.86 billion.

Trimble Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $62.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.18. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trimble has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $95.95.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.80.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $957,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 195.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 7,814 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 104.7% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 12.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

