Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 480,028 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Trigran Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480,028 shares during the quarter. HealthStream comprises about 0.1% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 169.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 68,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 520,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after buying an additional 39,748 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after buying an additional 37,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

In other HealthStream news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $120,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,781.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSTM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.14. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $668.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.18, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.43.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

