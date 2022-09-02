Trigran Investments Inc. Has $40.95 Million Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,100 shares during the quarter. Absolute Software comprises about 4.2% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned 9.51% of Absolute Software worth $40,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the first quarter worth $49,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 303.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Absolute Software Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ABST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.74. 3,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,798. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $548.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently -52.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

