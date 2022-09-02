TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,335,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,524 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up approximately 1.1% of APG Asset Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 3.29% of TransUnion worth $588,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TRU traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.25.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

