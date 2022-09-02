Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

TGS stock opened at $6.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.15 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.06. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 173,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 49,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

