Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,049. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $104.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.269 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

