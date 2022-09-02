Tranchess (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.77 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tranchess has a market cap of $22.77 million and $9.30 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tranchess has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

