Traders Buy High Volume of Owl Rock Capital Put Options (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,108 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,877% compared to the average volume of 405 put options.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.05. 24,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,054. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

ORCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,613,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 217,473 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,892,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,329,000 after acquiring an additional 43,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

