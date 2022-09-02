TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Shares Up 2%

TPXimpact Holdings PLC (LON:TPX – Get Rating) was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 126.50 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 126.50 ($1.53). Approximately 3,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.50).

TPXimpact Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £107.93 million and a PE ratio of 4,000.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 164.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

TPXimpact Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from TPXimpact’s previous dividend of $0.30. TPXimpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

TPXimpact Company Profile

TPXimpact Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Switzerland, the United States of America, Norway, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting and Innovation, Software Development, and Automation.

