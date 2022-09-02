Torrent Capital (CVE:TORR) Trading Down 4.8%

Torrent Capital Ltd. (CVE:TORR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 2,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 8,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

Torrent Capital Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.07.

About Torrent Capital

(Get Rating)

Torrent Capital Ltd., an investment company and merchant bank, invests primarily in the securities of public and private companies. It also provides merchant banking services to select companies, as well as advisory services for corporate finance and capital markets. The company was formerly known as Metallum Resources Inc and changed its name to Torrent Capital Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.