Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.07-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.10. The company issued revenue guidance of +14% yr/yr to $4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.50 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.07-$4.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th.

Shares of TTC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.67. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,567. Toro has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $111.24. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Toro’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toro will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Toro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

