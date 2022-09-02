Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $28,000 Position in Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 956.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 238,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 215,821 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Blockchain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Blockchain ETF during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain ETF during the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Global X Blockchain ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKCH opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54. Global X Blockchain ETF has a 52-week low of $4.88 and a 52-week high of $41.25.

