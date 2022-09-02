Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 1,097 Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,097 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 20.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 24.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $14.59 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

