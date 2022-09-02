Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

