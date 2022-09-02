Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Tilly’s updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.05-$0.11 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.88. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 218,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 46,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tilly’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 25.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 365.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Articles

