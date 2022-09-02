The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TRV opened at $163.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.40 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.