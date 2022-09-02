The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Up 19.8% Over Last Week

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0517 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and $3,028.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,321,486 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt. The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns. The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Transfer Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

