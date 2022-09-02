The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.
Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
