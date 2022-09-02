The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,058,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,663 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.29% of Kroger worth $124,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Kroger by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.44. 123,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

