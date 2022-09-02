The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 8,238.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 52,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 139,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,823,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

HD traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $296.60. 50,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,411,882. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. OTR Global cut Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $327.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.95.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

