The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.51. 87 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The Hackett Group has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a market cap of $649.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 598,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 480,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.