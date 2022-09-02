The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €205.00 Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($158.16) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €147.45 ($150.46) on Tuesday. Hannover Rück has a one year low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a one year high of €116.37 ($118.74). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €141.36 and its 200 day moving average price is €146.02.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

