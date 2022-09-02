The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $339.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,586. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,874 shares of company stock worth $15,675,786 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

