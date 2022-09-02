The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 260.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 564,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,499,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,874 shares of company stock valued at $15,675,786 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.13 and a 200-day moving average of $322.33. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

