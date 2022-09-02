The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cooper Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $12.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.20. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.05). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.67.

Shares of COO stock opened at $300.12 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $283.03 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $643,557,000 after acquiring an additional 489,118 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,089,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $455,046,000 after buying an additional 212,257 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 92.6% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,310,000 after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 17.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

