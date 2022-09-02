The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,751 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chemours were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after buying an additional 588,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Chemours by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after buying an additional 138,945 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 408,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.04. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Chemours Announces Dividend

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $965,169.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CC. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

