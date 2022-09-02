TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Shares Gap Up to $3.82

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $4.00. TETRA Technologies shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 12,379 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. Johnson Rice raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
TETRA Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $506.61 million, a PE ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.
Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 460,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 156,212 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,010,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 961.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 314,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 285,265 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,197,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 1,025.7% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 977,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 890,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.
About TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
