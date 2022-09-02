Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Tennant Stock Performance

TNC stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.70. The company had a trading volume of 136 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.08. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $176,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,630.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $108,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tennant

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Tennant by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

