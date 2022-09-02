Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

TLSNY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 40 to SEK 41 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 33 to SEK 35 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TLSNY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $8.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

Telia Company AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:TLSNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 6.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.