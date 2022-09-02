Tefron (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Shares Down 3.3%

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

