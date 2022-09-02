TD Securities Lowers Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$2.50

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MOZ. CIBC reduced their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$2.85 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.60 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.16.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

MOZ stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 340,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,376. The firm has a market cap of C$356.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.13. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of C$1.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.73.

Insider Activity at Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Gold will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 729,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$998,746.44. In related news, Director Julian Kemp sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,425. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson bought 29,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 729,012 shares in the company, valued at C$998,746.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $82,696.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

