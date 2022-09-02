TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 531,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,226,711 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $6.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

TAL Education Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 46.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

