Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.75–$2.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.32 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.96–$0.86 EPS.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $118.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,737. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $167.32.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $206,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $290,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

