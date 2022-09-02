Tacita Capital Inc Sells 420 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,357. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.57.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.00%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

