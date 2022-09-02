Tacita Capital Inc Invests $43,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,718,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.22.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

