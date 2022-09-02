Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 660,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,025,000 after buying an additional 60,936 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of WFG stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 1,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,179. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

