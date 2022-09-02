Tacita Capital Inc Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $9.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $441.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,483. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $458.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

