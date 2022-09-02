Tacita Capital Inc Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 1.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $55.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,376. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $53.67 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

