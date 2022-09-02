Tacita Capital Inc Buys 245 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 210,814 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,904,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $240,256,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

ORCL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. 227,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,061,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last ninety days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

