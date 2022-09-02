Tacita Capital Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 415 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after buying an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.06. 65,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.54 and a 200 day moving average of $186.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

