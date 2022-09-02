Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 425 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,236.4% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.68. 12,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its 200-day moving average is $141.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

