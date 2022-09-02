Synthetix (SNX) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Synthetix has a total market cap of $734.91 million and $101.93 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00015259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004913 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,359.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00133038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00084851 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 294,845,211 coins and its circulating supply is 236,567,457 coins. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

