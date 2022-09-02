Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($132.65) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €116.00 ($118.37) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of FRA SY1 traded down €2.15 ($2.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €102.20 ($104.29). 263,726 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €108.74 and a 200 day moving average of €106.19. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($74.98).

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

